ABCMETA Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $19,502.05 and approximately $1.24 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,894.11 or 0.99990381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000002 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.