ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $19,885.98 and $1.24 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000002 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

