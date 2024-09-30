Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0662 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $71.46 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,316.87 or 1.00024077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007990 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0683827 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,701,884.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

