Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $184.60 million and $30.98 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00001820 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,286,908,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,286,908,799.3389125 with 634,224,183.9052404 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.20885975 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $32,631,841.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars.

