Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0017

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $883,715.11 and $388.37 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00073565 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019248 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007534 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,472.61 or 0.40240058 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

