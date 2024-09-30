Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $62.92 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

