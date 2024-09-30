Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $78,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $79,774.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $79,774.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,788. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $56.44 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.