Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,359 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises about 2.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 1.92% of Amdocs worth $178,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,287,000 after buying an additional 1,412,826 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,207,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,137,000 after purchasing an additional 145,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,253,000 after purchasing an additional 444,966 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

