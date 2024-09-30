APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 37,470 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,470 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trimble alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $61.65 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.