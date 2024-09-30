APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 50,800 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 226.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

