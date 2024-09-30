APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after buying an additional 984,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,460 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $26,804,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $60.86.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

