APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 240,479 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240,479 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,188,000 after buying an additional 237,110 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in State Street by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 393,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 217,452 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 28.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 57.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $88.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $89.49.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.61.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

