AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,124,113 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124,113 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $32,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 152,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 185,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.9 %

HUN stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

