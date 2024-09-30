AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 126,170 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,170 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Qorvo worth $32,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 81.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $103.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

