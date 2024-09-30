AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186,285 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $28,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Agree Realty by 248.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.96.

NYSE ADC opened at $74.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Agree Realty’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

