AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 271,160 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 271,160 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $33,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 68.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 210.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,677,000 after buying an additional 40,649 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX opened at $108.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,284 shares of company stock valued at $21,647,287 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

