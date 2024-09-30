AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 375,012 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 597.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 375,012 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $30,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 52,365 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,500 shares of company stock worth $11,703,610 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

