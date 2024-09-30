AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after purchasing an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $162.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.19. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

