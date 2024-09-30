AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Chemed worth $28,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 154.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $599.04 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $497.36 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.54 and its 200 day moving average is $575.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,229,828.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,229,828.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,839. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

