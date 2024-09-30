AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 22,765 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $25,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.42. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

