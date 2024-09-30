Ardor (ARDR) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Ardor has a total market cap of $83.03 million and $18.48 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00044307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

