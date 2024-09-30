Ardor (ARDR) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $81.90 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00044368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

