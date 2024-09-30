Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $118.42 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Ark has a market cap of $85.68 million and $118.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Get Ark alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000840 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001413 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,776,356 coins and its circulating supply is 183,776,378 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.