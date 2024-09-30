Astrafer Trading Down 0.3% This Week (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $0.41 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Astrafer

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.0355903 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

