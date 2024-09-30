Axa S.A. Acquires 2,303 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,639,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Shares of GEHC opened at $91.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

