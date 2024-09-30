Axa S.A. Has $3.61 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,147 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

