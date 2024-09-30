Axa S.A. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in InterDigital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $18,987,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in InterDigital by 1,380.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IDCC opened at $141.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $141.76.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,102.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.