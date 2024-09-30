Axa S.A. Invests $2.94 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after buying an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 502,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,347,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,915,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 141,788 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $144.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

