Axa S.A. Purchases 10,521 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in DaVita by 60.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $68,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in DaVita by 58.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 110.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $163.08 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $166.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

