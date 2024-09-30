Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 56,889 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $11,729,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $1,829,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.