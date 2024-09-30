Axa S.A. Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,228,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,034 shares of company stock valued at $48,181,625. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.30.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $924.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $869.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $782.98. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

