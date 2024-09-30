Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,647 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 305,615 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,056,669 shares of company stock worth $113,117,247 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $109.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $112.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

