Axa S.A. Takes $4.05 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 233.9% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 56,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,752,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 212,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $104.40 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

