Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 126.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,946 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $26,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

AXTA opened at $37.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $37.78.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

