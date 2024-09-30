BITICA COIN Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.65 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,562.85 or 0.99840022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00061194 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999983 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

