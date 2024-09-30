BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $916.27 million and approximately $20.10 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000742 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000096 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $18,214,374.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

