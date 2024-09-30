Blur (BLUR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.37 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Blur has a total market capitalization of $19.37 million and $45.88 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.00267371 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,906,753,645.5479453 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.24069039 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $56,417,717.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

