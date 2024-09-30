Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 516,714 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,573,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 516,714 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Pfizer worth $155,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.09 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

