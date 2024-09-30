Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,569 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.13% of Telefônica Brasil worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 267,652 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

