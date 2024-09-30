Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 96,174 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,174 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $115,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,692.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,692.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $158.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $164.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

