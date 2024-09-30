Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144,285 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.24% of American International Group worth $118,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in American International Group by 1,708.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $3,775,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock worth $400,732,195. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.