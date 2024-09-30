Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 10,229 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $76,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $177.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 37.71%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

