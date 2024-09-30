Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 17,557 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,557 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $16,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 91.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $32.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

