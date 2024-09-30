BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of LND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.69. 27,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,802. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $481.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.87 million during the quarter.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
