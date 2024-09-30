BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of LND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.69. 27,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,802. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $481.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.87 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Free Report ) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

