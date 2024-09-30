BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $21,425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,768,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $6,762,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $6,627,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 51.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,985 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 91,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,218. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21.

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

About BrightSpring Health Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

