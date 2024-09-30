BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,764 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ero Copper by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 226.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 503,972 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ero Copper by 39.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

