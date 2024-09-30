Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.77

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.77 and last traded at C$32.42, with a volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.73.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Business Partners

About Brookfield Business Partners

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, insider Brookfield Corporation acquired 12,500 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,625.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $787,344. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

