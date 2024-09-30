C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.42

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.42 and last traded at $108.63, with a volume of 41810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

