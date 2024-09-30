CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,071,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640,269 shares during the period. CAE comprises about 2.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 3.47% of CAE worth $206,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CAE by 142.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in CAE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CAE by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of CAE opened at $18.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

