Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Capita Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGF remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Capita has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
Capita Company Profile
