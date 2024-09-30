Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Capita Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGF remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Capita has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

